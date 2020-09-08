Police
PP call for greater health protection for police dealing with migrants
The two Congress deputies for the Partido Popular in the Balearics, Miguel Jerez and Marga Prohens, are calling for greater health protection for National Police officers who have to deal with migrants who arrive by boat.
In registering a series of questions in Congress, they refer to a request from the National Police Confederation for improvements to the health protection protocols. The PP deputies say that after migrants are detained, they are sent on a "pilgrimage" through various public facilities, including health centres. There is, therefore, a risk from possible contagion.
Jerez and Prohens note that the security forces in the Balearics have previously demanded health measures and protocols, such as keeping those who are detained in a specific place until they are tested for contagion. (It is the Guardia Civil who detain migrants before handing them over to the National Police.)
Questions registered with Congress cover the number of migrants who have arrived in the Balearics since March (when the state of alarm was declared); how many migrants have been tested; how many have been placed in quarantine after testing positive; and the adequacy of areas for this quarantine.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.