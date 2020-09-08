Shares:

The maximum Temperatures in The Balearic islands is in Formentera with 27.1 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 27.1 degrees Centigrade

La Mola, Mahon....................... 27.1 degrees Centigrade

Minorca, airport........................ 26.7 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 26.5 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 26.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.0 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ...............13.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 13.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................13.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 14.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 53 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 46 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 31 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 28 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 26 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 68 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 58 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 53 (km/h)

Pollensa, port................................................... 44 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 42 (km/h)

rainfall (mm)

Escorca, Lluc...................................................... 43.3mm

Escorca, Son Torrella......................................... 27.4mm

Soller, port.......................................................... 25.8mm

Son Servera........................................................ 14.2mm

Capdepera............................................................ 8.6mm