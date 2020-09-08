Manacor Hospital. 08-09-2020

Shares:

According to figures from the health ministry which were updated on Sunday, the number of active coronavirus cases has increased in nine of Majorca's 53 municipalities, has decreased in 22 and has remained the same in the other 22.

The highest increase has been in Capdepera - 18 more to 28 in all. The other municipalities with increases are Manacor, Sa Pobla, Bunyola, Valldemossa, Sineu, Maria de la Salut, Porreres and Costitx. Manacor has 53 active cases in all, an increase of five, while in Sa Pobla there are 29 cases (one more). In the other municipalities there are no more than five cases - this number applies to Bunyola, Sineu and Valldemossa.

In Palma, the number of active cases has fallen by 20.5%. There are 989 active cases, whereas the last set of figures a week ago gave 1,237. In Calvia, the number has gone down by 17.8% from 107 to 88.

Twelve municipalities have no cases - Banyalbufar, Buger, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Lloseta, Mancor de la Vall, Petra, Santa Eugenia and Ses Salines.

For all municipalities (in descending order of the number of cases), the figures are: Palma (989); Calvia (88); Llucmajor (86); Marratxi (57); Manacor (53); Inca (37); Sa Pobla (29); Capdepera (28); Alcudia (16); Binissalem (15); Soller (14); Felanitx (13); Arta and Campos (both eleven); Pollensa (nine); Esporles, Muro and Son Servera (each with eight); Sant Joan and Santa Maria (both with seven); Andratx, Campanet, Santa Margalida, Santanyi (each with six); Alaro, Bunyola, Sencelles, Sineu, Valldemossa and Vllafranca (each with five); Llubi with four; Algaida and Maria de la Salut (both with three); Montuiri, Porreres, Sant Llorenç and Selva (each with two); and on one, Ariany, Consell, Costitx and Puigpunyent.

There are a couple of questions regarding these figures. One has to do with Sant Joan, where the reported number of active cases is seven, yet where there was a major outbreak at the care home (83 in all). However, it would appear that the health ministry treats active cases among residents of care homes and health/social health care workers separately.

Another question concerns Pollensa, where the health centre on Tuesday reported 29 active cases. The figure in the list from the ministry is nine. There was a similar discrepancy last week.