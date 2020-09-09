Crime
Parc WIFI Levant signal blocked
Palma City Council has blocked the WIFI signal in Parc WIFE Levant from 20:00 until morning to prevent crime and stop huge crowds from gathering.
The City Council is also seeking funding to fence off the park so that it can be completely closed overnight.
Police say they’ve received numerous complaints from residents about noise and fighting in the park at night and hope that closing it overnight will solve the problem.
Residents have launched a petition to demand a solution and have collected 400 signatures in just a few days.
