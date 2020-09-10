The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, Mobility & Housing Minister, Marc Pons & Mayor Oliver laid the foundation stone. 09-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Work has finally begun on 11 sheltered housing units in Carrer de Lleó XIII in Manacor.

"Officially protected housing has been largely forgotten in Manacor,” said Manacor Mayor, Miquel Oliver, “and it is 30 years after the last public promotion.”

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, Mobility & Housing Minister, Marc Pons, Mayor Oliver laid the foundation stone for a new sustainable and integrated promotion in the environment.

The building, by architects Catalina Mestre, Jordi Oliveras and Núria Oliveras, consists of a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, providing 11 new homes, with either one two two bedrooms and private parking.

The project is costing 1.9 million euros and is expected to be completed in 14 months.

"In Manacor we must talk about a cross-cutting policy because we not only build new homes we also help rehabilitate existing ones and give aid to people who cannot pay rent,” said Minister Pons.

Mayor Oliver thanked the Government for its willingness to continue with the project despite the current situation saying, “these homes are a way out for people who are looking for a home but cannot afford the current rental prices.”

"The right to housing is recognised in the constitution and is one of the main objectives of the Government since the last legislature,” added President Armengol.

A total of 97.1 million euros has been invested in new homes which will be built during 2020 and 2021.

The project will add 729 new sheltered homes with 300 being built now and another 502 by the end of this year.