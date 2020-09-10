Marta Vall·Llossera, Dean of the College of Architects & Ignasi Salas, President of the Demarcation of Mallorca presented data of projects approved between January and August 2020 on Wednesday. 09-09-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The amount of new homes being built in the Balearic Islands is at its lowest level in history.

According to the Dean of the College of Architects, Marta Vall·Llossera, and President of the Demarcation of Mallorca, Ignasi Salas, who presented data of projects approved between January and August 2020 on Wednesday.

Only around 2,500 multi-family and single-family housing projects are being approved every year, compared to the highest housing growth in the 1970s and 1980s, when almost 20,000 projects were approved every year.

Dean Vall·Llossera acknowledged that there are not enough new homes at affordable prices to meet demand in the Balearic Islands and said the College of Architects is committed to alleviating that problem by promoting the comprehensive rehabilitation of buildings, "which will help put new housing on the market without consuming territory.”

She pointed out that there are a huge number of uninhabited and dilapidated apartments and stressed that the promotion of rehabilitation and energy efficiency is “key". Besides interior reform inside Dean Vall·Llossera is proposing that "all buildings and public spaces move towards more humane neighbourhoods, with sustainable services so that mobility is reduced.

In the first eight months of this year 1,456 flats were approved, which is 3% more than in the same period last year.

100 social housing units were also approved during that period, which is 19% less year-on year and the College is demanding more sheltered housing.