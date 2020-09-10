Emaya disinfecting at schools every day. 10-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Emaya started disinfecting public spaces at schools at 06:00 on Thursday morning and will clean them every day to protect students and help them maintain social distancing during breaks, physical education and other activities.

The cleaning operation will take place in a number of public spaces, including the Plazas in front of schools in s'Aranjassa and Casa Blanca, Plaza Bisbe Planas, Sant Jordi Sports Court; Plaza Prevere Bartomeu Font in Son Ferriol, which is used by Sant Antoni Abad school and the Plaza and parking area in Calle Celia Viñas, which is used by CEIP Es Pont in Son Gotleu.

Emaya will also clean Calle Germans García Peñarada in Cas Capiscol, which is now being used by CEIP Felip Bauzà and the Los Almendros sports field, Son Serra-La Vileta, which is used by the CEIP Son Serra.

From 06:00 until 09:00 Plazas and streets used by CEIP Costa and Llobera, Aula Balear, Sant Agustí, Sant Vicenç de Paul, CEIP Verge de Lluc and all areas used by Infant Schools in Santa Creu and Son Fuster will also be disinfected.

Emaya President, Ramon Perpinyà, said disinfecting these areas will help to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to make them as safe as possible for the students.

"It is everyone's responsibility to minimise the risk of infection,” he said, “so that children and young people can go to school in a safe environment.”