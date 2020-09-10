Palma's mayor, José Hila (right) at Thursday's presentation. 10-09-2020

Palma town hall has confirmed that it will be making available 942,000 euros to small businesses and the self-employed in order to "help maintain the business fabric, protect jobs and promote local consumption".

On Thursday, two lines of aid were explained. The first, worth 516,000 euros, will be to provide liquidity and is aimed at businesses which had to close during the state of alarm or experienced losses in turnover of 75% or more for the three months of March to May. The maximum amounts per business will be 2,500 euros for having had to close and 2,000 euros for the loss in turnover.

The second line, 426,000 euros, will be aimed at businesses which, being beneficiaries of the first line of aid, have recruited personnel, have maintained jobs or have brought back workers who were under ERTE terms. The amounts per business will range from 1,500 to 3,000 euros. Ultimately, the maximum from the two lines of aid will be 9,000 euros.

In presenting this aid package, Mayor José Hila said that "shops are essential because they give the city life and create jobs". The initiative is "historic" in the help to be given to small businesses and the self-employed. Hila noted that the total amount available could eventually reach 1.7 million euros.

Businesses which are eligible include shops, bars/restaurants, services and recreational activities. The aid also covers businesses which were affected by the closure of municipal markets.

Applications for the aid will be via the PalmaActiva website, with the guidelines for this aid expected to be published before October.