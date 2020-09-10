The care home in Soller, where there is a coronavirus outbreak. 10-09-2020

The health ministry reported 325 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths, one having been that of a resident of a care home for the elderly.

Javier Arranz, the spokesperson for the regional committee for infectious diseases, presented the figures, something which he doesn't now typically do. He explained that there has been an outbreak at the Bell Entorno care home in Soller, where 25 residents and nine staff have tested positive, while the number of positive cases among residents at the home in Montuiri has risen from twelve to 29.

Arranz's appearance was against the background of a renewed focus on how up to date the figures are. For example, the official number of fatalities announced by the ministry's epidemiological service on Wednesday was 256, yet there had been fatalities at care homes which suggested that the figure was higher.

Of the 325 new cases, 278 are in Majorca. Forty-six are in Ibiza, with one in Minorca.

In Majorca, there are 325 people in hospital, seven fewer than on Wednesday; fifty of these patients are in intensive care, one more than on Wednesday. The numbers of patients in hospitals in Minorca and Ibiza have not changed. There are eight patients in Minorca (three in ICU), and 64 in Ibiza (five in intensive care).