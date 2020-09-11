Son Gotleu, Palma. 26-08-2020 P. Pellicer

The 2-week lockdown of four neighbourhoods in Palma to try to reduce coronavirus transmission is just hours away.

The number of new infections is still on the high side, but patients are spending just 6 days in hospital compared to 12 during the first wave of the virus, according to Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Infectious Diseases.

The time spent in Intensive Care Units has also fallen from an average of 25 days to 16, which may be because more effective treatments are available now, such as corticosteroids or Remdesivir.

On Thursday 397 people were hospitalised in the Balearic Islands and 58 of them were in critical condition.

It’s hoped that the lockdowns in Son Gotleu, Can Capes, La Soledat Nord and part of Son Canals in Palma from 22:00 on Friday, the smoking ban on public roads and the new capacity limitations will be enough to reduce contagion.

“I would like to say that no other area will be restricted but I cannot," he said. "In the coming days we'll be able to get a true picture of the pandemic trend."

Dr Arranz is adamant that increased mobility over the summer is to blame for the second wave of coronavirus infections.

“Not restricting travellers from high-incidence areas from the beginning allowed new cases of Covid-19 to enter the Balearics, which were then spread by mobility, he said. “Most infections happened at social gatherings, and although the Islands were amongst the first to shut down nightlife, it wasn’t enough; we thought we were better but the virus was still amongst us."

On Thursday, there were 2,051 active cases in the Balearic Islands, taking the total to 10,414 since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,843 in Majorca, 313 in Minorca, 1,167 in Ibiza and 91 in Formentera.

Laboratories at Community Public Hospitals have performed 288,184 diagnostic tests.