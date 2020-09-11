Environment
Fly-tipping causing concern
Tons of rubbish and debris has accumulated in several areas of the Torrent de na Barbarà in Palma and residents are really worried about what might happen if there’s more heavy rain.
From the bridge in the Son Rossinyol estate, the extent of the problem is obvious, everything from a wrecked car to building materials and furniture has been abandoned in the Torrent de na Barbarà.
