Sa Comuna de Lloret Hiking Trail, Majorca. 10-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Lloret de Vistalegre Town Council has installed new posters on the Sa Comuna hiking trail warning people that there will be repercussions for unacceptable behaviour.

Earlier this year someone was fined 3,000 euros for lighting a fire outside the barbecue area, although the penalty was later reduced to 300 euros.

The Ordinance was enforced in October 2019 and Local Police and Civil Protection Personnel are stepping up surveillance in the area.

"The information signs are very clear, so now there are no excuses when it comes to knowing what can and cannot be done in Sa Comuna,” said Lloret Mayor, Antoni Bennàssar.

He also announced that the hiking itineraries are being defined and new signs are being put up.

Rubbish

Fly-tipping has been a major problem in Sa Comuna de Lloret for a long time and the City Council has now put large stones at all entrances to stop people driving in to dump rubbish and debris.