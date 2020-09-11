Ángela Molina, Spanish Actress. archive photo. 11-09-2020 MDB

This years’ Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival will open on October 23 and run until October 29.

The Spanish actress Ángela Molina will receive the Evolution Honorary Award in recognition of her work in the European Film Industry and her latest film, 'Lalla Aïcha', which is directed by Mohamed El Badaoui, will be screened during the festival.

Ángela Molina’s film 'That Dark Object of Desire' in 1977 put her front and centre on the International film scene and she has worked with a number of renowned filmmakers since then, including Pedro Almodóvar, Ridley Scott, Giuseppe Tornatore, Lina Wertmüller, Sergio Castellitto and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón.

She’s also scooped numerous awards throughout her career, including the David de Donatello Award, a Best Actress gong at the San Sebastián Film Festival for ‘Half of Heaven’, a Gold Medal from Spain’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and a Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts from the Spanish Ministry of Culture.

Film Director, novelist and illustrator, Marjane Satrapi will receive the Evolution Vision Award during the first weekend of the festival. She’s probably best known for her film, ‘Persepolis’ which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 and earned her a Best Animated Feature Film nomination. Her latest movie, ‘Radioactive' will be screened during the festival.

Festival founder and Director, Sandra Lipski says she’s excited to have Molina and Satrapi at the festival.

“Ángela Molina perfectly embodies the spirit of EMIFF through her International work and the characters she portrays and her strength and sensitivity are reflected once again in her latest role, which we will have the pleasure of enjoying in this edition,” she said. “Marjane Satrapi is the personification of the EMIFF Vision Award; her work reflects diversity and inclusion, and presents incredibly unique stories that are also universal and have the power to unite and create change.”

A special format has been created for EMIFF 2020 which will combine face-to-face and virtual events.

“We wanted to remain faithful to our motto, 'Uniting cultures - Uniting people', so we couldn’t give up turning Palma into a meeting point for filmmakers from different countries, but we will always respect the health and security measures that are required of us in the current situation,” stressed Lipski.

Hundreds of movies from more than 75 countries have been submitted for the festival, so there will be more 'Cine con Coche’ screenings this year and some of the films will be shown in virtual format.

EMIFF

EMIFF has been included in MovieMaker Magazine’s list of ’50 Best Film Festivals’ for three years running and ranks high amongst the best-reviewed film festivals on FilmFreeway.com.

A number of famous actors and filmmakers have attended the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival over the years, including Danny DeVito, Ana de Armas, Mads Mikkelsen, Emma Suarez, Asif Kapadia, Paul Haggis and Guy Nattiv.

EMIFF aims to showcase an inclusive, provocative, and culturally diverse mix of feature films, shorts, documentaries, music videos, children's movies, experimental shorts, and International web/television series.

Numerous films will be screened at venues in Palma during the Festival and debates, master classes and workshops will also be available in digital format.