Members of the armed forces have received training for track and trace. 11-09-2020 Jaume Morey

One hundred members of the armed forces are currently being trained to become Covid track and tracers, and by next week they will have increased the number of tracers to 340, roughly one for every three thousand people in the Balearics.

There are 88 members of the Army, eleven from the Air Force and one from the Navy, based in Portopi. The General Command in the Balearics has set up an epidemiological surveillance unit for coordination and liaison. This has three sections - health personnel, military personnel with specific training, and psychologists.

The health authorities in the Balearics are once more stressing the importance of early detection of cases and of isolation while waiting for the results of tests; in most instances, these results will be available within 24 or 48 hours.