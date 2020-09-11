Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus cases, 11 September
On Friday, the Balearic health ministry reported 317 new positive cases of coronavirus and five more fatalities; two of these were the deaths of residents of care homes for the elderly.
The total number of deaths is now given as 265. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 10,836, of whom 8,470 have recovered; 262 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 2,101 active cases, fifty more than on Thursday.
In the hospitals, there are 316 people in Majorca's hospitals, nine fewer than on Thursday. Fifty-one are in intensive care, one more than on Thursday. In the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Minorca there are nine patients, an increase of one, with three in ICU. At Can Misses, Ibiza, there are 60 patients, eight of them in intensive care.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.