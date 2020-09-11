Son Espases, intensive care. 11-09-2020

On Friday, the Balearic health ministry reported 317 new positive cases of coronavirus and five more fatalities; two of these were the deaths of residents of care homes for the elderly.

The total number of deaths is now given as 265. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 10,836, of whom 8,470 have recovered; 262 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 2,101 active cases, fifty more than on Thursday.

In the hospitals, there are 316 people in Majorca's hospitals, nine fewer than on Thursday. Fifty-one are in intensive care, one more than on Thursday. In the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Minorca there are nine patients, an increase of one, with three in ICU. At Can Misses, Ibiza, there are 60 patients, eight of them in intensive care.