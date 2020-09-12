Mondragó Natural Park, Majorca. archive photo. 11-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 30 degrees with a brisk northerly wind and a low of 18.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 29 dropping to 19 overnight.

It’s 31 degrees and sunny in Llucmajor with a moderate northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 18.

Muro is sunny but blustery with a high of 29 degrees dropping to 19 after dark.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a top temperature of 29 degrees and an overnight low of 17.