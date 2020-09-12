Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 30 degrees with a brisk northerly wind and a low of 18.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.
Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 29 dropping to 19 overnight.
It’s 31 degrees and sunny in Llucmajor with a moderate northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 18.
Muro is sunny but blustery with a high of 29 degrees dropping to 19 after dark.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a top temperature of 29 degrees and an overnight low of 17.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.