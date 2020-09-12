Police enforce curfew in Son Gotleu, Palma. 11-09-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

The Palma neighbourhoods of Son Gotleu, Can Capes, Soledat Nord and Son Canals are now under lockdown to stem coronavirus infections.

When Local Police arrived in Son Gotleu, at 21:59 to enforce the lockdown at 22:00 on Friday, a number of people were still on the street. Most of them ran away when they saw Police and residents on their balconies shouted "everyone home!" to the stragglers.

All businesses must now close before the curfew begins and a perimeter has been set up between Vía de Cintura, Carrer de Aragó, Calle de Manacor and Calle Reyes Católicos.

No-one can enter or leave the so-called 'Covid Hot Zone' except to go to the doctor, school, the bank, to take care of a dependent person, to take official exams or to carry out administrative procedures that cannot be postponed.

The Guardia Civil, National and Local Police and the Guard are patrolling the streets to make sure people are aware of the restrictions and from Saturday they will sanction anyone who flouts the rules.

Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 5 amongst people who don't live together, including weddings, celebrations, sports events and religious services, except funerals and wakes.

Those who don’t live in the affected neighbourhoods can drive along streets and highways that criss-cross the confined areas, but they cannot stop.

Local residents are free to move around within their neighbourhood, but are advised not to go out unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Academies, Driving Schools and Private Teaching Centres are allowed to open but capacity is limited to 50% with no more than 5 people in each group.

Throughout the lockdown period all gyms, sports centres, parks, gardens, playgrounds and children's entertainment venues will remain closed.

Spaces designated for use by Educational Centres and Schools are allowed to stay open.