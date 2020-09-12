Police
Fifteen migrants detained after landing in Conillera
Around quarter to four on Saturday morning, the Guardia Civil located a migrant boat with fifteen Algerian men on the island of Conillera in the Cabrera archipelago.
Because of difficulties with access, the migrants weren't picked up until daylight. With the assistance of the Coastguard, they were taken to Palma, where the National Police took charge of them. The Red Cross and the External Health Service were both mobilised. The National Police will start procedures for their repatriation.
On Friday afternoon around quarter to five, the Guardia Civil's Maritime Service intercepted a boat with thirteen migrants near Cabrera.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.