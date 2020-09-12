The boat and the migrants were taken to Palma. 12-09-2020 Guardia Civil

Around quarter to four on Saturday morning, the Guardia Civil located a migrant boat with fifteen Algerian men on the island of Conillera in the Cabrera archipelago.

Because of difficulties with access, the migrants weren't picked up until daylight. With the assistance of the Coastguard, they were taken to Palma, where the National Police took charge of them. The Red Cross and the External Health Service were both mobilised. The National Police will start procedures for their repatriation.

On Friday afternoon around quarter to five, the Guardia Civil's Maritime Service intercepted a boat with thirteen migrants near Cabrera.