Princess Leonor & King Felipe VI. archive photo. 12-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Princess Leonor’s entire class has been quarantined because one of her classmates has tested positive for coronavirus.

Spain's Princess of Asturias goes to Santa María de los Rosales School in the Aravaca district of Madrid.

Her classmate reportedly contracted the virus from her parents and the school insists that all the usual health protocols were implemented as soon as the infection was discovered. The whole class has been instructed to quarantine at home for 14-days.

The health protocols at Santa María de los Rosales School include taking the temperature of pupils before they enter the building.

Princess Leonor went back to school on Wednesday and her sister, Princess Sofía started the new term on Friday.