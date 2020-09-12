Palma Airport had more flights than other airports in August. 12-09-2020 M. Joy - Archive

Shares:

Figures from the airports authority Aena show that August passenger numbers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport were down 71% compared with the same month last year. The total number of passengers arriving and departing was 1,240,113. In August 2019, there were over 4.2 million passengers.

Among all the airports in the Aena network, Palma had the second highest number of passengers last month; in July the airport had the most. Madrid-Barajas had more passengers than Palma, but there were more flights in and out of Son Sant Joan than Madrid. The Palma total of 15,562 in August was down 46% compared with last year.

Barcelona-El Prat had the third highest number of passengers, while Ibiza Airport was fifth. The total of 574,974 passengers was 58% lower than in August 2019. Minorca Airport was tenth with 321,312 passengers; this was a fall of 53.4%. Ibiza also had the fifth highest number of flights - 8,368 (down 32%) - while Minorca with 3,493 flights had the fifteenth highest; this was a drop of 37%.

For all airports, there were 8,951,753 passengers, a decrease of 69.6% compared with August 2019. The number of flights was down 39% to 142,962.