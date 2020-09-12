Son Llátzer Hospital in Palma. 12-09-2020 Jaume Morey

A ward at Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma has been temporarily closed because twenty-five people - eighteen health/hospital workers and seven patients - have tested positive for coronavirus. Another thirty workers are being tested.

The health service says that patients have been moved to other rooms. They are all being screened. The ward is being disinfected, and it is expected that it can reopen later today (Saturday).

Demand for beds at present is such that the hospital is not under pressure. Moving patients has therefore not been problematic.