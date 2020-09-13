Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a gorgeous day in Palma with wall-to-wall sunshine, a high of 31 degrees, a soft easterly breeze and a low of 20.
Andratx is 31 and sunny with a top temperature of 30 degrees and a low of 19.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in nearby Peguera.
Llucmajor is hot and sunny and 32 degrees with a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 20.
It’s beach weather in Muro, 30 degrees and sunny with an occasional waft of fresh air and a low of 18.
Deya is 29 degrees today with lots of sunshine and a low of 18.
