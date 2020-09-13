Wildlife
Council to limit the hunting of hares
The hare population in Majorca has fallen significantly. In 2012, there were 1.62 hares per kilometre; there are now 0.72. Given this situation, the Council of Majorca will be proposing limits to the hunting of hares.
On Monday, the hunting directorate at the Council will be discussing measures. These include changes to the hunting calendar, which currently runs from August 15 to December 27, and limiting the number of hares which can be hunted.
The main reason for the decline in population is myxomatosis. While this mainly affects rabbits, cases among hares have been detected over the past couple of years. In 2018, infected hares were found in Santanyi. A subsequent study then confirmed that there were cases across the island. The concern at the decline in population is great, especially as Majorca used to have one of the highest hare population densities in Spain.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.