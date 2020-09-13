Majorca's hare population used to be one of the highest in Spain. 13-09-2020

The hare population in Majorca has fallen significantly. In 2012, there were 1.62 hares per kilometre; there are now 0.72. Given this situation, the Council of Majorca will be proposing limits to the hunting of hares.

On Monday, the hunting directorate at the Council will be discussing measures. These include changes to the hunting calendar, which currently runs from August 15 to December 27, and limiting the number of hares which can be hunted.

The main reason for the decline in population is myxomatosis. While this mainly affects rabbits, cases among hares have been detected over the past couple of years. In 2018, infected hares were found in Santanyi. A subsequent study then confirmed that there were cases across the island. The concern at the decline in population is great, especially as Majorca used to have one of the highest hare population densities in Spain.