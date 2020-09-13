The 30kph limit will apply to around 90% of Palma's roads. 13-09-2020

On Saturday, the Palma town hall measure to reduce speed limits to 30 kph for the vast majority of roads and streets in the city was published on the Official Bulletin.

This announcement generated confusion, even among the local police, who hadn't been notified that it was going to be made and who feel that it can be interpreted in different ways.

This was the case on social media, as the impression was that the measure had come into effect. The announcement referred to the "definitive approval of the modification to municipal traffic ordinance", but it was seemingly in fact reference to administrative procedures for the modification that will come into force in October following final approval at a council meeting. Or this would appear to be the case anyway.