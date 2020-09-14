Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 31 degrees today with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 18.
It’s a beautiful day in Estellencs with a high of 28 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 19.
Llucmajor is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 32 degrees falling to 18 after dark.
The sun’s out in Santa Margalida with some cloudy intervals a high of 29 degrees and a low of 18.
Here's a peek at the weather from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
Soller is 31 degrees with lots of sunshine, a few clouds here and there and a low of 19.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.