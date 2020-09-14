EMT workers on strike. 13-09-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

EMT workers began an indefinite strike on Monday and only 30% of the buses are running in Palma.

Three days of partial strikes were held last week but the Strike Committee and EMT Management have been unable to reach an agreement, leaving thousands of residents without public transport at the start of the school term.

Workers have a long list of complaints and many of them are related to working conditions during the pandemic.

More to come on this story.