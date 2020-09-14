News
Indefinite bus strike begins
EMT workers began an indefinite strike on Monday and only 30% of the buses are running in Palma.
Three days of partial strikes were held last week but the Strike Committee and EMT Management have been unable to reach an agreement, leaving thousands of residents without public transport at the start of the school term.
Workers have a long list of complaints and many of them are related to working conditions during the pandemic.
More to come on this story.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.