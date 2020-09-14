Screening of pupils started on the first day back at school. 14-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Following Monday's cabinet meeting, the Balearic government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, told a press briefing that 29 children from ten schools have tested positive for coronavirus.

These positives were detected from a screening of 86 pupils at the ten schools. The children are all isolating at home; seventeen are in Majorca, eleven in Ibiza and one in Minorca. As a result of these infections, five "isolation" groups of pupils have been created.

Screening started last Thursday, the first day back at school.

Costa said that there needed to be a cautious approach to the incorporation of more pupils - the return to school has been staggered - and she thanked the efforts being made by teachers and pupils in adapting to the situation and difficulties caused by Covid.

Referring to the isolation of the four Palma areas - Can Capes, La Soledat Nord, Son Canals and Son Gotleu - the minister explained that the health service is conducting some 1,000 tests per week in these areas. In addition, the public health directorate is supervising safety standards in commercial establishments as well as in homes.

Costa wished to thank the residents who have been affected by this measure. There has been cooperation, "despite the inconvenience being caused".