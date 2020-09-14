PP spokesperson Toni Costa (archive image). 14-09-2020 Europa Press

Ahead of Tuesday's full session of the Balearic parliament, the first since the summer recess, the Partido Popular's spokesperson, Toni Costa, said on Monday that the "time for photos" was over and that the government has to propose "effective measures" to combat the "dramatic health, economic and social situation" caused by coronavirus.

At a press conference, the spokesperson for the main opposition party criticised the management of President Armengol and her government. It has been characterised by "much decoration and little effectiveness". The Balearics, he added, have been relegated to the "back of queue" in Spain in terms of health and economic results.

Costa argued that the infection rate in the Balearics is out of control, that the economic crisis has led to historical rises in unemployment and falls in GDP, and that poverty is increasing rapidly. The situation, he maintained, could have been alleviated. "As other regions and countries have done better, then the Balearics could have done better."

"We don't have health or an economy," Costa stated. The PP, he explained, will now support effective measures but will reject a government policy of "advertising without content". "Our attitude will be one of constructive criticism and it will be a proactive attitude."