On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 71 new positive cases of coronavirus and one more fatality.

The ministry explains that the figure for new cases, substantially lower than the 269 reported on Saturday and the 157 on Sunday, reflects the fact that fewer tests are carried out on Sunday. The number of deaths is now given as 266.

In the hospitals, there are 393 patients in all. Sixty-six of these patients are in intensive care, which is the same number as on Sunday.