Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Monday
On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 71 new positive cases of coronavirus and one more fatality.
The ministry explains that the figure for new cases, substantially lower than the 269 reported on Saturday and the 157 on Sunday, reflects the fact that fewer tests are carried out on Sunday. The number of deaths is now given as 266.
In the hospitals, there are 393 patients in all. Sixty-six of these patients are in intensive care, which is the same number as on Sunday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.