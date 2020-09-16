Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is mostly sunny today with a top temperature of 31 degrees falling to 18 after dark.
It’s blue skies and sunshine all day long in Calvia with a light wind, a high of 30 degrees and a low of 20.
Felanitx is 29 degrees and sunny with a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 21.
It’s 31, hot and sunny in Pollensa with a mild northerly wind and a low of 19 degrees.
Fornalutx is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees dropping to 18 overnight.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further south in Puerto Soller.
