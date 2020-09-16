Tots Sants celebrations will depend on level of Covid-19 contagion. archive photo. 16-09-2020 P. Pellicer

Under the new coronavirus health and safety restrictions only 300 people are allowed to gather for outdoor events which puts Tots Sants celebrations under threat, according to Funeral Home Manager Jordi Vilà, who announced different scenarios are being considered.

The cemeteries will have to apply for a special permit giving details of the celebrations and will only be allowed to open to the public if the permits are approved by the Ministry of Health.

Vilà says security measures are being analysed, including actions related to hygiene, registration of participants, and contact with participants.

At Son Valentí cemetery a series of protocols are being implemented to make sure everything is in line with the health regulations and that it’s ready for Tots Sants on October 30 and 31 and November 1, which is when most people will visit the cemetery.

The measures include capacity limitations and access and disinfection of enclosures, but Vilà says that if Covid-19 contagion is as high as it is now, Son Valentí cemetery won't be open to the public.

At Sant Jordi cemetery there will be a face-to-face control of capacity and the appropriate security measures for mass will be reviewed in the hope that it can open for Tots Sants.

The same measures will be implemented at Establishments cemetery, although it’s not clear whether mass will be celebrated there or not.

"The level of uncertainty is high in view of the fact that even if the permit is granted, the opening of cemeteries will depend on the actual level of contagion on October 30, 31 and November 1, which are the days with the greatest influx of people,” said Popular Party Councillor, Montserrat Oliveras.

“Tots Sants is a very meaningful day for people who want to honour the memory of family and friends by visiting the cemetery, so it’s necessary to be very careful,” he added. “If facilities cannot be opened for health reasons, people must be informed in the appropriate manner and with sufficient notice.”