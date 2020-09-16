Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Wednesday
Wednesday's coronavirus data from the Balearic health ministry indicate 256 new positive cases. These were the result of 2,831 tests. As with the positive cases figure for Tuesday (down 91 compared with last Tuesday), the 256 on Wednesday represented a decrease compared with the same day last week, when 329 new cases were reported.
The ministry reports six more deaths; two of these were of people in care homes.
In Majorca, the number of people in hospital has fallen by eighteen to 306. Fifty-seven patients are in intensive care, two fewer than on Tuesday.
