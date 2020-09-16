Dr Fernando Simón in El Toro. 16-09-2020 Julián Aguirre

The Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies is usually up to his eyes in coronavirus data but he’s taken a few days off to take part in the TV show, Planeta Calleja which is presented by Mountaineer, Jesús Calleja who’s with him on the Island.

Since his arrival in Majorca on Monday, Dr Simón has taken a balloon ride over ​​Cala Millor and practiced caving.

On Wednesday morning he went diving in the Mediterranean Sea near El Toro, accompanied by Jesús Calleja and a few others.

The first episodes of Planeta Calleja aired in April, 2014 and the series is now in its eighth season.