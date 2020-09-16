Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Santa Maria del cami............... 31.7 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 31.6 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 31.1 degrees Centigrade
Buenos días #Baleares,— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 16, 2020
Hoy en general día soleado con intervalos de nubes altas y alguna nube de evolución diurna en Mallorca (baja probabilidad de algún chubasco aislado).
Temperaturas máximas entre 30 - 32 ºC.
Viento flojo con brisas costeras débiles. pic.twitter.com/HdkfEd0WAZ
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 11.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 16.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 14 (km/h)
Son Servera..................................................... 14 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 14 (km/h)
Soller, Port........................................................ 13 (km/h)
Es Mercadal......................................................12 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 28 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 22 (km/h)
Manacor............................................................ 22 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 22 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 20 (km/h)
