Private Security Personnel & Inca Local Police. 16-09-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ajuntament d’Inca has contracted a private surveillance service to make sure people are complying with the coronavirus restrictions.

The Security personnel will monitor the Can Matzarí estate and the s’Ermita urbanisation from 21:00 until 07:00.

Surveillance will also be stepped up at several other places, including El Serral de ses Monges, Plaza dels Pobladores, Plaça Illes Balears, Plaça Ciutat de Lompoc and Puig de Santa Magdalena and Municipal buildings.

The priority of the Security personnel is to prevent coronavirus infection by controlling access to parks, making sure there are no more than ten people in groups and notifying the Local Police and Guardia Civil of any conflicts.

"We considered it necessary to strengthen surveillance in different parts of the Municipality to guarantee the peace and security of residents,” says Inca Mayor, Virgilio Moreno.