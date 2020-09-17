Health
Over 15 million masks to be distributed
More than 15 million masks will be distributed throughout Spain from Monday and 366,000 of them will be handed out in the Balearic Islands, by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, or FEMP and other entities to help support needy families as the new school term gets underway.
According to a statement released by the Health Ministry and Territorial Policy & Civil Service Ministry, Government delegations and sub-delegations will distribute 11,998,000 masks to Municipalities and the rest will be given to the Red Cross, Caritas and the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities, or CERMI, for distribution.
The announcement was made after a meeting between Health Minister Salvador Illa, Territorial Policy & Civil Service Minister Carolina Darias and FEMP Representatives.
Strengthening coordination with local entities was one of four measures agreed by the Government and Communities within the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System or SNS on September 9.
The Government says Local Authority efforts to facilitate compliance with prevention measures, support the most vulnerable and control contagion since the beginning was “essential”.
2,694,000 masks will be distributed in Andalusia; 414,000 in Aragon; 326,000 in Asturias; 366,000 in the Balearic Islands; 706,000 in the Basque Country; 688,000 in the Canary Islands; 184,000 in Cantabria; 646.000 in Castile-La Mancha; 782,000 in Castile and León; 2,450,000 in Catalonia; 28,000 in Ceuta;338,000 in Extremadura; 862,000 in Galicia; 2,126,000 in Madrid; 28,000 in Melilla; 478,000 in Murcia; 208,000 in Navarre; 98,000 in La Rioja and 1,594,000 in Valencia.
Louise Foster / Hace about 2 hours
They made this the law yet people are not working and each mask cost 95 centimes . Why were these masks not given away free wafer the quarantine ? I now wear the same mask every day for three weeks and I know that the scientists say this is not effective , that the blue masks we buy need to changed five times a day. If a law is made in Spain that we have to wear them , why were they not provided at the beginning of the pandemic ....why now at the end of September ? No work and we are made to spend money on masks that have no use anyway if they are not constantly changed .