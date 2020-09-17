Son Espases Hospital, Majorca. 16-09-2020 Cati Cladera

Shares:

The number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 fell by 18.6% in the last week, according to the Ministry of Health.

375 coronavirus patients were hospitalised in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, compared to 461 a week ago, but the number of patients in Intensive Care Units has increased from 57 to 64 in the last seven days.

There were 69 patients in the ICU on Tuesday which is the second highest number so far. On April 25 during the State of Emergency when there were 70 patients in ICU.