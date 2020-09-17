Covid-19 outbreak at Manacor Local Police Station. 16-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Almost half of the Manacor Local Police Force is out of action after 8 Officers tested positive for coronavirus and more than 20 others were quarantined.

There are usually 70 Officers patrolling Manacor and Vox is demanding that Mayor Miquel Oliver arrange for reinforcements. Vox has also asked Manacor City Council to explain a decrease in the number of Local Police in the Municipality during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Mayor must reinforce the Local Police staff immediately. That is a priority,” insists Manacor Vox Coordinator, Javier Fernández. “Perhaps if he thought less about his ideological agenda and more about the needs of the residents, life in Manacor would be much better.”