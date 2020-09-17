Transport
Police crackdown on scooter users
Palma Police are cracking down on electric scooter users and from September 3-9 they sanctioned at least 100 personal mobility vehicle or VMP users.
Controls are being carried out on several roads in the city to check that scooter users are complying with the Municipal Ordinances for electric scooters in the VMP category.
73 of the sanctions were issued for riding scooters on pavements and other pedestrian areas, 21 for driving on roads intended for vehicles and another 6 people were sanctioned for not wearing a face mask in a public space.
