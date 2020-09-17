Positive cases at the Soller care home were first detected at the start of last week. 17-09-2020

Following a second screening, the Balearic health ministry has reported a further forty positive cases of coronavirus among residents of the Bell Entorn care home in Soller. A total of seventy-eight residents have been infected, with twenty of them having been admitted to hospital. In addition, 29 workers at the home have tested positive.

On Monday last week, the first positive case was diagnosed at the home. This was by chance as a resident was tested prior to having an operation. Two days later, the 155 residents (plus 84 staff) were tested. These tests revealed 38 positive cases among residents and nine among staff.

Over the past fortnight, there has been screening at 23 care homes in the Balearics. In total, 248 residents and 112 workers are positive. Ninety-six residents are in hospital.