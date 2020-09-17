Two health workers in protective gear. 17-09-2020 Reuters

The Balearic health ministry has reported a further 256 positive tests for coronavirus and one more fatality. The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 11,843 and the number of fatalities is 276.

The ministry notes that the rate of positive tests is nine per cent; anything above five per cent is considered by experts to be concerning.

Over the past 24 hours, 25 patients have left hospital, while a further 370 have completed their recoveries. In Balearic hospitals, there are 362 patients in total, 63 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of new positives is again down compared with the same day last week, when it was 325. A week ago, there were 397 patients in the hospitals. This figure is therefore also down. However, there are five more patients in intensive care units.