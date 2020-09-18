Calvia has invested €3m in its Municipal Plan. 17-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

11% of the population of Calvia has been forced to apply for aid to help them survive the winter, because of the dire economic situation and lack of tourist activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from Calvia Town Hall, on August 30, 2020, a total of 5,104 residents had asked for financial help.

Most of the money requested was needed to pay rent; cover expenses for the new school term; reactivate trade or to help self-employed workers, entrepreneurs and families in social emergency situations.

Breakdown

On August 30, 293 taxpayers had applied for aid to pay their rent and at least 100 more applications are expected. Calvia City Council had already spent 399,817 euros in rental aid before the end of August.

921 applications for financial support to cover back to school expenses amounting to 252,605 euros have been approved.

125 applications have been submitted for aid to reactivate businesses, modernise premises, adapt to Covid regulations or promote electronic commerce.

Two million euros has been allocated to self-employed workers whose jobs are based in the Municipality of Calvia and 1.5 million euros of that was contributed by the City Council.

941 self-employed entrepreneurs have asked for financial help through the Calvià Training and Employment Institute, or IFOC.

Between March 16 and August 30 this year, 2,717 grants were approved to cover the basic needs of families in social emergency situations. 2,410 of those were for food and cost 837,700 euros.

The City of Calvia has pumped nearly three million euros in its Municipal Plan for social, economic and environmental recovery since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and that investment was unanimously approved by PSOE, PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, Més and Podemos.