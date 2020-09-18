New Covid-19 outbreaks in the Balearic Islands. 17-09-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Balearic Epidemiology Service has confirmed 22 new coronavirus outbreaks in the last week which resulted in 137 new positive cases and put 163 close contacts under surveillance.

According to the Ministry of Health that's 13 outbreaks and 20 fewer positives than the previous week.

All of the outbreaks affected groups of up to ten people, apart from two; one in a nursing home in Majorca with 30 new coronavirus cases and the other in Social Care in Ibiza, where 12 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

14 of the new outbreaks were in Ibiza, 6 in Majorca, 2 in Formentera. There were none in Minorca.

11 were social or family related, 5 were work related, 3 were in Nursing Homes, 2 were a mixture of work and family and 1 was at a hospital.

Since May, Primary Care tracking teams have detected 194 outbreaks in the Balearic Islands and 119 of them are still active. As a result of tracking, 968 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 1,301 have been put under surveillance.