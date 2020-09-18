"Express" Covid testing by Son Dureta. 18-09-2020 Jaume Morey

The number of Covid "express" testing lines is to be increased next week. There are currently two of these lines by the old Son Dureta Hospital in Palma, and Dr. Javier Arranz confirmed on Friday that there will be two more at the same location plus another two by the Palacio de Congresos.

The spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee explained that these lines can carry out around 150 tests per day. Appointments for tests will need to have been made.

Arranz said that these facilities will not be used on specific days for the testing of children, but he indicated that a team dedicated to this will be set up towards the end of the month. He stressed that it was important to move testing away from health centres so that these can concentrate on other work.

Twenty-three extra staff have so far been taken on in order to do the express line testing and that which is conducted by mobile services.

It was reported last week that there were to be eight express lines in Palma and two in both Inca and Manacor.