Police
Arrest of fake Guardia Civil officers
Two men have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for robbery with violence and usurpation of authority; they had passed themselves off as being from the Guardia Civil's criminal police.
On Thursday last week, around dawn, the two entered the courtyard of a property in Campos. Their intention was to cut and take away several marijuana plants. When the owner of the property heard noises, he confronted the two, who punched him and accredited themselves as being from the criminal police. They took away three of the plants.
The following day, one of the two returned. He again identified himself as being from the criminal police and demanded that the owner give him the fourth and remaining plant. The owner told him that he had got rid of it.
The matter was reported, and an investigation was opened. One of the two was a private security guard. He had used his professional documentation to pose as a police officer.
