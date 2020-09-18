Coronavirus
Parents advised not to gather outside schools
Dr. Javier Arranz has advised parents to avoid concentrating at school gates when they take children to school and collect them. Children, he noted, are in "a very safe environment", when they go to school. Breaking safety measures when they come out of school "is not the best message". "They need to see that there is coherence."
He advised against children being "outside schools for half an hour because parents want to talk to other parents". "Small crowds outside schools are not good", given the current situation with the pandemic.
