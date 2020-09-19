Playa de Magalluf, Majorca. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 29 degrees and a cloudy start in Palma with a moderate southerly wind, afternoon sunshine and a low of 18.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a strong wind, a high of 28 and a low 19.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam on the coast at Es Camp de Mar.

It’s sunny but blustery in Llucmajor with a top temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 21.

Muro is hot and sunny today with cloudy intervals, a southerly wind and a high of 33 degrees falling to 19 overnight.

It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa with a light breeze and a low of 18.