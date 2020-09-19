Arquitecte Bennàssar district of Palma under lockdown 18-09-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Residents of Arquitecte Bennàssar went into isolation on Friday at 22:00 to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

When Local Police Officers arrived at 21:59 they had to remind a few stragglers that it was time to go home and bars that were still open were ordered to shut their doors immediately.

An hour before the lockdown began there was a lively atmosphere in Calle Arxiduc, terraces were full and the looming curfew was the hot topic of conversation.

“It’s a bit awkward for customers to comply with the regulations, but if it is the right thing to do, it has to be complied with,” says Marc Andreu.

“It's the best thing for health and safety,” adds Sahad Haidad who runs a local phone shop. “We used to close at about 23:30, but a few days ago I explained to customers that I will be closing at 21:30.”

Police

Police will patrol the Covid hot zone overnight to make sure people don’t breach the restrictions and anyone who doesn’t comply will be penalised.

Health Service Personnel will also carry out "door to door" home visits in areas with a high population density to make sure residents have everything they need during the quarantine period.

Affected streets

The perimeter for the Arquitecte Bennàssar lockdown runs from Carrer de Jafuda Cresques at the junction with Avinguda Gaspar de Bennàzar; Avinguda Gaspar de Bennàzar to the junction with Plaça Cardinal Reig and on to Carrer d’Antoni Frontera; from Plaça Cardinal Reig to the junction with Plaça Abu Yahya; from Plaça Abu Yahya to Carrer de Jordi Martí Rosselló and Carrer de Cazador and on to the junction with Carrer de l’Arxiduc Lluís Salvador; from Carrer de l’Arxiduc Lluís Salvador to the junction with Carrer d’Henri Dunant; from Carrer d’Henri Dunant the junction with Carrer Emilio Serrano; from Emilio Serrano to the junction with Carrer de Miguel Fleta; from Carrer de Miguel Fleta to the junction with Carrer Jacint Verdaguer; from Carrer Jacint Verdaguer to the junction with the Via Cintura; from the junction with Carrer Jacint Verdaguer to the junction with Carrer d’Aragó; from Carrer d’Aragó to the junction with Carrer de Guillem Fortesa; from Carrer de Guillem Fortesa to the junction with Carrer Jacint Verdaguer, from Carrer Jacint Verdaguer to the junction with Carrer de Joan Munar; from Carrer de Joan Munar to the junction with Carrer Eusebi Estada and from Carrer Eusebi Estada to the junction with Carrer de Jafuda Cresques.

The new Health Resolutions were ratified by a Palma Court on Friday, limiting mobility in Son Fortesa Sur and parts of Plaza de Toros, Arxiduc Bennàssar and Son Oliva for a minimum of 15 days.

Son Gotleu

Last week, the courts approved lockdown measures in 4 Palma neighbourhoods; Son Gotleu, Can Capes, Soledat Nord and Son Canals and the restrictions adopted in Arquitecte Bennàssar from Friday, September 18 are the same.

People can still move around within their own neighbourhood but can only leave to go to work or school or to care for dependents. All businesses must close by 22:00 and social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 5 people.

