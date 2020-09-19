Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 19-09-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday no real changes. There could be an isolated storm.

Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)

Pollensa................................... 29.8 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port.............................. 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Minorca, airport........................ 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.5 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 16.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 33 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 30 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 24 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 50 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 49 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 48 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 37 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 37 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Son Servera......................................................... 2.6 mm

Banyalbufar.......................................................... 2.0 mm

Porreres............................................................... 1.8 mm

Soller, port........................................................... 1.6 mm

Capdepera........................................................... 1.5 mm