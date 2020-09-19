Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

19-09-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday no real changes. There could be an isolated storm.

Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)
Pollensa................................... 29.8 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port.............................. 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Minorca, airport........................ 28.5 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.5 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 33 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 30 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 24 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 50 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 49 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 48 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 37 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 37 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)
Son Servera......................................................... 2.6 mm
Banyalbufar.......................................................... 2.0 mm
Porreres............................................................... 1.8 mm
Soller, port........................................................... 1.6 mm
Capdepera........................................................... 1.5 mm

