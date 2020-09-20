sa Dragonera, Majorca. 19-04-2007 Ultima Hora

Palma is 28 and sunny with some cloudy intervals, a mild wind and a low of 19 degrees.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in the Can Barbara.

It’s 26 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Estellencs with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 19.

Santanyi is sunny but blustery with a top temperature of 30 degrees dropping to 18 overnight.

It’s 29 degrees and mostly sunny in Alcudia with a moderate northerly wind and a low of 20.

Banyalbufar is gorgeous today with lots of sunshine, a high of 26 and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees.